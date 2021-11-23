With the group stage of the competition reaching its conclusion, all 32 teams in Europe’s biggest club showcase are eagerly battling for spots in the round of 16.

Manchester United will look to get their campaign under Michael Carrick off to a great start as they travel to Spain whilst Barcelona hope to make Xavi proud at Camp Nou.

Also, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City will be in action as they aim to raise the flag of England high.

Here are Betway’s four key fixtures to watch during the midweek.

Villarreal v Manchester United

After announcing the departure of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer during the weekend, Manchester United aim to arrest their recent slump as they take on Villarreal in Spain.

Villarreal also aim to maintain their grip at the top of the table under the guidance of Unai Emery in their tricky tie.

The two teams have battled on six occasions previously with the Red Devils winning once and Villarreal winning one. This game will certainly mean more than just three points for both clubs.

Betway believes that Manchester United are slight favorites with their odds priced at 2.61 whilst Villarreal’s chances stand at 2.73.

Barcelona v SL Benfica

Barcelona will commence a new era under Xavi with the hope of putting up a show for the fans as they prepare for a battle with Portuguese side Benfica.

Their opponents, however, will be out to spoil the party as they aim to leapfrog the Blaugrana in Group E.

In five meetings between the two teams, Barcelona have come out tops on two occasions whilst recording one defeat.

Barcelona are overwhelming favorites for this one according to Betway. Their odds are priced at 1.65 whilst Benfica’s odds are pinned at 5.04.

Chelsea v Juventus

Defending champions Chelsea aim to reclaim top spot in Group H as they take on group leaders Juventus at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Juventus, in comparison, aim to hold on to the coveted top spot during their travel to England for a potentially tricky fixture.

In five meetings between the two teams, Chelsea have recorded just one victory and lost twice to the Old Ladies.

According to Betway, Chelsea are favorites for the match with their odds priced at 1.58. Juventus have their odds pinned at 6.20.

Manchester City v PSG

Manchester City are hungry for a comprehensive victory as they aim to stretch the gap against their rivals in Group A.

PSG, however, are playing catchup currently and aim to change things as they make the tricky trip to England.

The two teams have faced off on five occasions with the Cityzens winning three and losing one. Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are not strangers to each other. Pep has beaten his opposite number on 12 occasions in a total of 21 matches.

Manchester City are heavy favorites in this one, with their odds priced at 1.59 whilst PSG have their odds pinned at 5.07.