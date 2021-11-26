26 Nigerian suspected Internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Central East Police command at Iron city, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

Items retrieved from the suspects include 31 laptops, 5 machetes, 26 assorted mobile phones, and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to the command, the individuals who have been arrested will be screened and those found culpable would be processed to court.

Speaking to Citi News, Central East Police Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, indicated that Kasoa is gaining notoriety as a result of the activities of some Nigerians.

He thus urged Ghanaian landlords not to hesitate to report would-be Nigerian tenants to Immigration officials before giving them a place in their homes.