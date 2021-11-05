Five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, will be put before the Konogo District Court today, Monday, in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old first-year student to death.

According to a police statement, the students went on a bullying spree on the night of Friday, November 5, 2021, after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased, Sam’un Larhan, 15.

The students are expected to face murder related charges.

Larhan Sam’un, the deceased, was stabbed with a knife by his colleague after he attempted to resolve a scuffle between the suspect and his mates.

Preliminary investigations by the police show that, the prime suspect, 17-year-old Emmanuel Frimpong was abusing some form-one students and upon resistance by some students, he stabbed Larhan Sam’un to death.

DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, the District Police Commander for Konongo in an earlier Citi News interview said, “these five suspects who are all in form two ganged up and decided to go and bully the form-one students and assault some of them. The first-year students who felt that the action was uncalled-for resisted and were able to rescue one particular student from the grips of these five suspects. This action infuriated the five suspects, and one of the suspects, Emmanuel Frimpong rushed on one of the first-year students in an attempt to slap him.”

“Now Larhan Sam’un, who was close by, stopped Osei Frimpong. This action infuriated the main suspect, and then he pulled a small kitchen knife which he had concealed on him and stabbed Larhan Sam’un at the lower left rib. The deceased started bleeding profusely and was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have been able to arrest all the five suspects and also retrieved the blood-stained small kitchen knife”, he said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased say, although the suspect has admitted to committing the act, they want relevant authorities to ensure that all persons involved in the matter are dealt with according to the law.

“There are laws in Ghana that deal with people who have committed a crime like this. So all the family is seeking is for justice to be served. What needs to be done for the suspect to realize that he has committed a crime must be done. Our deceased relative is calm, so we are really saddened by his passing”, Alhaji Abubakar Siddick, an uncle of the deceased and the spokesperson for the family told Citi News.