The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, says it will cost six hundred million dollars to construct the first phase of the proposed Keta Port.

The Keta Habour project was one of President Akufo Addo’s campaign promises to the people of Keta which is to heighten economic activities in the area.

The appointment of Dr. Alexander Yao Adusei as the Director of the Keta Port when there was nothing to show on the site was heavily criticized over a year ago.

According to the Transport Minister, Kwaku Asiama, feasibility studies have been completed on the project, which amongst other things is expected to be a refueling point for Ghana’s ships in foreign waters east of Ghana.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the project, the sector minister said all the preliminary and preparatory works for the start of the project have been completed.

“All the behind the scenes activities have been undertaken, the current status of the project includes, His Excellency having declared the site as a port zone, the feasibly studies for the project has been completed, a physical office structure has been completed, fully equipped and furnished… Phase one is estimated at around $650 million,” he said.

The minister said the proposal is to have the port constructed in phases such that it corresponds with the forecasted growth of traffic.

The first phase will consist of a multipurpose terminal with a berth of about 500 metres, a commercial gate with access control and administration block, RoRo Dock, and an oil terminal consisting of a tank farm.

Kwaku Asiama further called on the private sector to help finance the project, as the government may not be able to finance the entire project alone.

“I’m pleased to report that the feasibility studies are positive and studies show that the project is viable, however, it is a fact that a project of this nature is highly capital intensive and the government on its own may not be able to finance it completely,” he said.