A nine-year-old pupil with the Happy Royals International School, a private school in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has been left with multiple bruises on her back and buttocks.

This was after her female teacher allegedly subjected her to severe beatings for not being able to do a class assignment.

The victim was taken to a private health facility after the incident and has been referred to the Manhyia District Hospital for further treatment.

The victim has been discharged from the hospital and her parents have lodged an official complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command.

The Father of the victim, Mohammed Saani, expressed his disappointment over the matter and wants the law to take its course.

“I was at work when I got a phone call that a teacher has beaten my child because she failed to do the homework assigned to her. I didn’t expect that it will be this severe. When I saw the way she has been brutally whipped, with bruises all over. I couldn’t control my anger.”

“When I tried confronting the headmaster, he got so upset. He said the teacher had already explained her action to him, so I reported the case to the police and took my child to the hospital. How cruel can a teacher be? If I had met the teacher physically, I wouldn’t have spared her at all.”

Meanwhile, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service has invited the school’s proprietor and its management over the matter.

Management of the school has declined to speak on the matter except to say the directorate is looking into the issue.