As smartphones are constantly evolving, consumers are taking more factors into consideration when choosing a smartphone. In addition to powerful performance and a captivating design, consumers are also looking for a great camera to capture memories in high clarity. Among a wide variety of products, smartphones offer more comprehensive functions, which are naturally more attractive to consumers, and the HUAWEI Y9a certainly offers consumers a wide range of functions. Let’s find out how it works one year after.

Powerful camera for everyday use

The quad camera on HUAWEI Y9a includes a 64 MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8 MP 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Lens (f/2.4 aperture), a 2 MP Depth Lens (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2 MP Macro Lens (f/2.4 aperture). This combination meets consumers’ needs for shooting in various scenarios. After taking a few photos and videos over these couple of months, we found out the image quality is still excellent.

Its front camera only pops up when you need it, and is designed to be very fast and flexible. The front camera is a 16MP lens fitted with an f/2.2 aperture, great for capturing selfies in everyday life.

4200mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

The HUAWEI Y9a is packed with a 4200 mAh battery and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. The smartphone charges to 65% in 30 minutes and to 100% battery – 4300mAh in an hour, which is awesome!

Powerful processor for a smooth gaming experience

The HUAWEI Y9a is equipped with a bunch of hardware tailored for powerful gaming performance. During an hour of continuous gameplay, there is no noticeable framerate loss and the game runs smoothly with no lags or latency, even when we switched between different scenes. The phone doesn’t heat up much either, which shows that it has pretty good cooling performance. After playing for an hour, the phone still felt cool and it only used 9% of battery, reaching a good balance between power consumption and performance.

Efficient and hassle-free multitasking

Generally, the most annoying thing about using a smartphone is that some apps may be “killed” in the background when the user has to leave the task on hand to answer a call or reply a message. The game or video they were just playing might be forced to shut down and need re-loading the next time you want to play. But we were really impressed by HUAWEI Y9a.

The EMUI 10.1 improves gameplay experience for users as well. Thanks to the Game Assistant, users can open WeChat or other apps in the middle of the game to reply messages without quitting. It also includes anti-mistouching and do not disturb features which ensure an uninterrupted experience, ideal for mobile game lovers.

Flagship-inspired design for a distinct look

It has a 6.63-inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Using a pop-up camera design, the screen panel remains complete with no notches or holes to be seen, and ensured a impressively high screen-to-body ratio of 92%. The back panel is made of 3D curved glass with an iconic Halo ring designed into it, which was used on the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series. It is also inspired by the concept of stage lighting – when you hold it in different lights, you’ll see three beams of light reflected from the bottom.

On the side of the HUAWEI Y9a is the volume and power button which is integrated with fingerprint sensing. Both the actual sensing speed and accuracy is very high. On the top of the phone is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Download various apps through AppGallery and Petal Search

Besides for hardware configuration, consumers might be concerned about software accessibility on Huawei smartphones. This is not a worry; with AppGallery, users can download popular apps including Lazada, PUBG Mobile and other popular mobile games.

You can also use Petal Search, which is listed on AppGallery and can be added to the homescreen as a widget, to quickly search and download the apps you want, easy and straightforward.

Summary

After using the HUAWEI Y9a for a year, we would love to recommend it to you as a smartphone that really stands out in terms of design, gaming performance, photography, battery life and more. What’s more, it is pleasing to the eye and comfortable to hold.