35-year-old Elisha Asante, who is suspected to have taken part in the robbery attack on a mobile money vendor which resulted in the death of a bystander at Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South District, has been arrested by the recently-formed Anti-armed robbery unit.

The deceased, Bright Narh, died at a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds when Elisha Asante together with a group of armed men allegedly stormed Ekye Amanfrom to rob the mobile money vendor month ago.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicated that the suspect will be charged and arraigned for murder and robbery.

“The armed robbery unit arrested the 35-year-old Elisha Asante based on intelligence. He is suspected to be part of a group of armed robbers who recently attacked a mobile money vendor leading to the death of a bystander, one Bright Narh, who was shot to death. After investigations, he will be charged and put before court for murder and robbery.”

“He is currently assisting police with investigations. The police are on the trail of other accomplices, and we hope to get them arrested as soon as possible.”