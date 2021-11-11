Ghanaian afro-pop singer, Jackline Acheampong, aka Gyakie, says musicians from different parts of Africa must collaborate more to promote African music globally.

The 22-year-old, who recently embarked on a media tour in Nigeria, made the statement during an interview with Ghana Weekend TV, describing her travel experience as fruitful.

She said going to Nigeria helped her to connect with people who had just discovered her music but did not know much about her.

Gyakie said while she used the opportunity to market herself to Nigerians, she also met some important personalities in the country’s entertainment industry, including Grammy award-winning artist, Wizkid, and went ahead to shoot a video for her “Forever” remix with Omah Lay, which now has over 20 million views on YouTube.

“My Forever song was doing good out there (in Nigeria) but they hadn’t met me yet because of the lockdown. I went there after lockdown and the people fell in love with my personality, so it was a fruitful journey.”

Speaking on the ‘rivalry’ between Ghana and Nigeria, the daughter of highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, said, “there is nothing like competition for me, I feel we are all doing good music and the goal is to sell the African sound to the rest of the world.”

“I believe that regardless of the country an artist comes from, they need to work on their individual goals and not be bothered about who is better,” she added.

On March 32, 2021, Gyakie’s Forever (Remix) with Omah Lay, released under the Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/Flip the Music imprint, rose to the number 1 spot on the chart in Nigeria with 1.83 million equivalent streams according to streaming figures and data compiled by Turntable Top 50 Charts.

Watch the video: