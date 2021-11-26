The office of the Attorney General has asked to take over prosecution in the case where a Senior Lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the supposed disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

This is according to the prosecutor handling the case, Chief Inspector Moore Ankrah.

According to the police’s charge sheet, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey has admitted to faking his wife’s supposed kidnapping using her phone. He has however not been able to tell the police the whereabouts of his wife, after stating that he sent her to a place closer to Volta lake to ensure her safety.

The Kumasi High Court, on 16th November 2021, denied a bail application filed by Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey’s lawyers, stating that new facts emerging link him to the disappearance of his wife.

During the court hearing at the Asokwa District on Friday, where the prosecutors were expected to come up with their disclosures, the Prosecutor told the court that the office of the Attorney General has expressed interest to take over the case.

The case has thus been adjourned to 10th December 2021.

Dr. Chris Adomako Kwakye, the lawyer for Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, told the media after the day’s proceedings that they do not have any objections to the Attorney General taking over the case.

“They say that the AG is taking over the matter, and we don’t have any problem, so we are waiting… [Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey] is fine” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Lands Commission in Kumasi who were present in court expressed their excitement over the decision of the Attorney General to take over the case, saying that they ultimately want justice to be done.

A Lands Officer, Stephen Oduro-Kwarteng, who spoke to Citi News, said, “ours is to secure justice for Rhoda because she is a colleague that we admire. She is hardworking and down to earth, but unfortunately, circumstances have taken her away from us… We mean business. We have set up a fund to ensure that justice prevails.”

“We are very happy about it [AG requesting to take over the case] because the AG stands for the government and Rhoda is a public servant and therefore although the police have done their bit, we think the AG is well-vexed to take up this case.”

A lawyer for the Lands Commission in Kumasi, Nana Yaa Adoma Asante, who is a personal friend of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko also appealed to the public to provide the police with any information they have concerning the incident to assist with investigations.