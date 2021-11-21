The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says a thorough consideration of the 2022 budget can help restore the lost confidence in Ghana’s parliament.

According to the Speaker, politicians have become endangered species due to the growing perception among Ghanaians that the political class does not work in the interest of citizens particularly in the allocation of resources.

Delivering remarks at the post-budget workshop in Ho, Alban Bagbin expressed regret that the budgets of the executive often see the government spending above their revenue sometimes in an unlawful manner.

He urged parliamentarians to work to stop such a practice by exerting their power to ensure that government spends within their means.

He further noted that the institution of parliament will not be bullied by other institutions in the quest to restore confidence in the country’s democracy.

“Our governments appear to be increasingly finding in the presentation of the budget statements to parliaments unorderly way of living above its means. unorderly, unlawful way of spending what ought not to be spent. It is our responsibility as legislators to pull the breaks on that. We have the power to do so,” he said.

The 2022 budget statement was presented before parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori.

In the 2022 budget, the government has projected total revenue and grants at GH¢100.5 billion, equivalent to 20 percent of GDP.

Total expenditure, on the other hand, is projected at GH¢137 billion, equivalent to 27.4 percent of GDP. The estimate for 2022 represents a growth of 23.2 percent.

The key drivers of expenditure growth include capital expenditure, funding of key government flagship programmes, wage bill, and interest payments.