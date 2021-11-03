Police in Takoradi have dispelled a supposed kidnapping case in Mpohor in the Western Region, describing the reports as untrue.

The report of the alleged case of kidnapping involving a 26-year-old woman, Stephanie Kumiwaa, has received widespread publication in sections of the media.

But in a statement, the police said, checks at Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The Takoradi Police Divisional Command is thus investigating the matter.

According to the police, they have arrested the alleged boyfriend of the victim, 33-year-old, Stephen Kumi and another person called Paa Kwesi Simpson who first published the story.

They are to assist the police in their probe. While Stephen Kumi is in custody, Paa Kwesi Simpson is on police inquiry bail.

Preliminary investigation

Stephen Kumi informed the police during interrogation that he met the victim on Facebook, and they started dating.

On October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up.

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie’s phone number that she had been kidnapped, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.00.

Police escorted suspect Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

“The Western Regional Police Command wants to use this opportunity to remind the media that they should cross-check all information from the Command for confirmation before publications are done. The police will continue to collaborate with them to combat crime in the region”, the police statement added.

Joana Krah, the 29-year-old woman, was arrested recently in Takoradi in the Western Region for allegedly faking her abduction.

She confessed to faking her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, in a bid to extort GH¢5,000 from a relative.

Ms. Joana was charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of fake news, and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Another similar case, involving one Josephine Panyin Mensah, also emerged in the Takoradi after she faked a pregnancy and subsequent kidnapping.

She was however arrested and put before court.

Meanwhile, she pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021.

This is in spite of the claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

She is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.