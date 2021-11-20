Tp Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region, Hon. Alhaji. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has called for a stronger partnership in duty dispensation between the Karaga District Assembly and his office as Member of Parliament.

According to him, this will enable the two offices to deliver on their mandates to the people of the area.

He made this call when he addressed an interactive session at the assembly in Karaga on Friday, November 19, 2021 on his plans for the constituency and the pragmatic steps that have been taken to achieve that.

While commending the audience for their efforts towards building the community, Dr. Amin Adam advised on the need for consistent maintenance of infrastructure in the community.

On education, the MP emphasised that it is his earnest desire that academic pursuits are diversified, making the products churned out of the constituency holistic, to compete with the versatile nature of the job market.

“Education should not only be theoretically inclined, but practically oriented as well. It is for this reason that I am promoting technical and vocational training in addition to our already existing second cycle institution”, Dr. Amin said.

“We are building an additional senior high school in addition to what we have to be able to absorb the growing population of students that we produce periodically”, he added.

In addition, Dr. Adam pledged to sponsor the best 20 of the just graduated BECE candidates till they complete university through the Anta Scholarship Fund.

The lawmaker also proffered solutions to other issues such as access to water in the community.

He mentioned that 78 boreholes have been constructed under his borehole project and thus, constituents would be comfortable with the clean water that will be produced, with the appropriate maintenance.

Dr. Amin Adam ended by underscoring the plans to strengthen security in Karaga by providing constant police patrols as well as incentivisingC the Ghana Police by building police posts to facilitate their work.

Present at this session were the District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon. Iddirisu Mohammed Saani, Presiding member (PM) of the assembly, Sulemana Ziblim, District Coordinating Director, Mahama Kamara and other assembly officials.