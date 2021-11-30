Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has donated items worth GH¢122,120 to 8 districts in the Ashanti Region.

The items are in support of this year’s 37th National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The beneficiary districts included; the Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East District, Adansi Asokwa, Adansi North, Adansi South, Adansi Akrofuom, Amansie West and Bekwai Municipal Assembly.

In a short ceremony to present the items to Agric Directors of the beneficiary Districts, the Senior Manager of Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo said the annual gesture from the Company forms part of the Agricultural Development Program under their Social Management Plan which was launched in 2019.

Again, Mr. Baidoo emphasised that, the donation was to make agriculture attractive and motivate the youth to venture into farming, which he said, is the mainstay of the economy of the country.

He said, “As a company which subscribes to the Sustainable Development Goal, we believe that this gesture from us will go a long way to entice the youth to commercially invest in agriculture”.

He assured that the company is committed to supporting the food value chain as well as local initiatives that would help diversify the local economy.

This, he said, would be achieved through a fruitful collaboration with government and all stakeholders with the motive of improving the livelihoods of families in their host communities.

The Bekwai Municipal Agric Director, Emmanuel Mensah who spoke on behalf of his colleague Agric Directors lauded Anglogold Ashanti for their donation.

He said Anglogold’s resolve to boost the agriculture sector is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

He called on other institutions to support agriculture, which he termed as the panacea, to solve the economic woes of the country.

The items donated by Anglogold Ashanti included; 8 (32 LED) TV, 8 motorized tricycles or aboboyaa, 16 wellington boots (2 pairs), 96 GTP (12 yards) wax print, 40 bars of key soap (5 each), 8 knapsack

sprayer, 10 machete and 8 boxes of Sunphosate Glyphosate Weedicide.

This year’s celebration is slated for the 29th of November to the 3rd of December 2021.

The theme for this year’s 37th National Farmers Day celebrations is “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating food system in Ghana”.