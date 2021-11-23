Stonebwoy started his ‘Anloga Junction UK Tour’ with a spectacular performance at the Islington O2 Academy in London on November 21, 2021.

He performed alongside Cuppy, Wauve, Amaaria BB, Alicai Harley, Ms. La Familia, and more.

Stonebwoy and his band played a set of original songs in front of a sold-out O2 Academy audience.

The entire musical experience, which was hailed by Davido, Kwaw Kese, concertgoers, and other social media users, drew hundreds of people who were enthralled by his talent.

His performance was an affirmation of his position in the global music market as one of the most listened to African artistes in the world on streaming platforms, and has become a heavyweight of concerts, filling any of the arenas and auditoriums around the world.

He performed hit songs including ‘Nominate” (featuring Keri Hilson), ‘Everlasting’, ‘Critical’ (featuring Zlatan), and other singles such as ‘Activate’ with Davido, ‘Tomorrow’, among others.

Stonebwoy’s AJ UK tour continues this weekend. He makes a stop at the Manchester Academy 3 on November 25, 2021.