Police at the Domeabra District Command in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into circumstances that led to the death of two minors who drowned in a water tank around an uncompleted structure at Doamebra.

The police say their outfit received the report on Thursday 4th November 2021 where they followed up to confirm the death of the two minors.

According to the police, the children have been identified as 3-year-old Blessing Boateng, and 4-year-old Lukman Yussif.

Their bodies have been conveyed to the Emena Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.

Speaking to Citi News, the Domeabra District Police Commander, ASP Timothy Nti disclosed that, they are conducting investigations to ascertain whether they were killed and dumped in the water tank or, they indeed got drowned.

“When they [police officers] got there at Domeabra near the Pentecost Church, two children, aged 3 and 4 years, were seen already removed from the water tank. On examination, they realized that the children were already dead. The names were given as Blessing Boateng and Lukman Yussif. Police carried the bodies to Emana hospital for preservation and autopsy and further inquiries.”

“The parents of the deceased were not met at the scene, so they were asked to report today [Friday] for further instruction. As we speak, the detective has gone to the court to see the magistrate to sign the coroner’s form to allow the doctor to perform the postmortem and give us the report and the cause of death so that the police can go ahead with investigation,” he said.

The incidents of drowning appear to be on the increase with many reports especially involving minors and teenagers.

About three weeks ago, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a river at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The victim, Christoper Andoful Jnr., drowned at about 4 pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021, while swimming with his friends at the Wewe River.

Recently, police at Ahafo Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region started investigations into the drowning of two primary six pupils.

The two students, identified as 13-year-old David Opoku and 14-year-old Thomas Opoku, allegedly drowned after diving into the Newmont dam in Ahafo Tutuka.

Also in August 2021, a woman and her granddaughter drowned in a river at Najong No.1, a village in the Bunkpurugu district of the North East Region.

The two drowned in an attempt to cross the river on their way back from their farm after a downpour.