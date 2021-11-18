The Ashanti Regional Police Patrol team on Tuesday, November 17, 2021, gunned down two armed robbers, arrested one, and retrieved an AK 47 assault rifle when the team encountered an armed gang robbing traders on the Manso-Nkwanta road.

The Police in a statement assured that it will “get these criminally minded people one after the other to make our communities safe.”

“Further details to follow soon,” the statement added.

In recent times, the police has heightened its activities particularly in dealing with violent crimes across the country.

Several suspected robbers have been arrested whereas a few have been killed during exchanges with police officers.