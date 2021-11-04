Some police personnel from the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command in the Central Region were pelted with stones by angry construction workers working on the Assin Fosu-Praso road.

The Police were called in to avert a possible clash between workers of the construction firm, the Shimizu Dai Nippon construction company, and their management over remuneration issues.

In an attempt to vent their displeasure at the management of the company, the construction workers blocked sections of the road prompting the Police to intervene.

This led to the attack on the Police in which the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Augustine Luguyare, sustained minor injuries.

“They had blocked a road with rocks, and Police came in a car to remove the rocks. When we got down and were removing the rocks, that was all it took for them to start stoning us,” he narrated.

“One hit my left thigh, and another hit the right side of my torso… when they threw the stones, they hit other people too,” ACP Luguyare added.

“We were not there just to make arrests. We went to calm the situation for the road to be cleared.”

No arrests were made after the incident.