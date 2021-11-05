Wilmar Ghana’s Head of Marketing, Patience Oforiwaa Mpereh, has charged business leaders to master the art of balance, in order to bring the best out of their people.

Balance, according to Patience is where a leader carefully juggles family, work, faith, and community. The best leaders will be the ones who are able to find this balance in their own personal life, and then support their teams to find the balance too.

“Even in large teams where people appear to have similar backgrounds, a good leader will know that we are all different, and no two individuals can be the same,” said Patience.

Mrs. Mpereh was speaking during a mentoring session with some young Marketing professionals in Accra.

Patience is one of the most well known and personally liked leaders in Ghana’s fast-moving consumer goods industry. She is admired for her coaching style and for empowering her teams with accountability and responsibility.

A mother of three, Patience is the founder of Super Moms Network, a support group that helps to return moms resettle in the workplace. Through this and other initiatives, Patience, has emerged as a voice for women in corporate Ghana.

She started her career as an Assistant Brand Manager in Guinness Ghana, before joining Unilever as brand manager and rising through the ranks to become a Category Manager.

In January 2020, Patience became Head of Marketing at Wilmar Ghana. Earlier this year, she and her team won the 2021 Marketing Campaign of the Year award for their activities on Fortune rice.

Patience has recently been nominated as ‘Corporate Lady of the year’ in the 2021 Women Choice Awards.

Wilmar Africa Limited is a leading manufacturing company in the processing, packaging, and distribution of popular brands like Frytol, Fortune, Viking, Alife, and Jamaa for local and international markets.