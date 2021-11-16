The youth ministry of the Ghana Baptist Convention has elected new national executives for a four-year mandate.

The election was held at the Baptist Women’s Retreat Centre at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Saturday [November 13, 2021].

The election saw 11 new leaders chosen to serve in the positions of President, 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Organizer, Ladies’ coordinator, and four sectorial coordinators.

At the end of polls, Daniel Donkor was elected president after beating his only contender, Abraham Mensah by garnering more than 70% of the total valid votes cast.

Solomon Dassah and Prince Osei Ampofo were also elected 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents respectively.

For the position of secretary, Martha Tweneboah emerged victorious over Peace Sampson.

Enoch Nartey polled 40 votes out of the 77 total valid votes cast to beat competition from Samuel Antwi to become the financial secretary.

Between George Twumasi Asamah and Nana Adjei Koranteng, the latter was voted as the national organizer.

Amanda Shaibu, who contested unopposed, got 97% endorsement of the majority to become ladies’ commissioner.

For the sectorial coordinators, Mohammed Elisha was elected Northern Sector coordinator while Ishmael Twum, South West coordinator.

Samuel Adjei managed through a tight contest, beating Jeffrey Kweku Amakye to become the Mid-sector coordinator while Sedem Amuzu was unanimously voted as the South East sector coordinator.

In his acceptance speech, Daniel Donkor thanked the outgoing executives for the work they’ve done and pledged to work together with the newly elected leaders in the interest of youth leadership.

The Baptist Youth Ministry is the youth ministry under the Ghana Baptist Convention, the largest Baptist denomination in Ghana with over 1,860 churches under its jurisdiction and more than 312,020 members nationwide.