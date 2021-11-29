Gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir will be having its maiden concert called ‘Akpe Experience’ on December 3, 2021.

The programme will take place at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) at 4 pm.

Gospel musicians to minister at the event are Pastor Hele Yawson, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, and Joe Mettle.

Others are Akesse Brmepong, Eugene Zuta, Pastor Jennifer Kofi, Mawutor Tetey (Gospel Artiste of the Year, Togo), Voice of Christ Ambassadors (VOCA), Fountain Of Praise Choir, among others.

‘Akpe Experience’ will be an annual event to serve as a platform for giving God all the praise and worshipping him.

Aside from the performances, there will be a live recording of the third album of Bethel Revival Choir.

As a music ministry under the Global Evangelical Church, Bethel Revival Choir shot to fame with the ‘Akpe’ album in 2018.

It won a number of awards, including Best Group of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018.

They have since chalked a lot of successes on the music scene.

Tickets for the ‘Akpe Experience’ are selling at GH¢100 for VIP, GH¢50 for double, and GH¢30 for single.

Tickets are available at myticketghana.com, CITI TV/FM, Airport Shell, or Global Evangelical Church, Kotobabi.