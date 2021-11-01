The Country Manager of Bolt Food Ghana, Ali Zaryab, has assured the public that the company is committed to providing efficient food delivery service to help drive Ghana’s developmental agenda.

Addressing a section of its Ghanaian media partners at a luncheon held at the company’s head office in Accra, Mr. Zaryab said Bolt Food is dedicated to bridging the gap between food service providers and consumers while helping food sellers improve on their customer service delivery.

He said, while the platform helps to deliver food to people at their own convenience, it also helps to improve the efficiency and speed at which restaurants operate.

Mr. Zaryab said the company works closely with the Ghana Courier Commission to address the welfare needs of delivery riders and drivers.

The event was held to reflect on the recently-commemorated World Food Day, which was marked globally under the theme “Our actions are our future.”

The journalists were also introduced to new features and services within the Bolt Food mobile application, which is available for free for both Android and iOS devices.

Since its introduction in Ghana in 2020, Bolt Food, has been one of the leading food delivery companies in the country. The platform gives users the luxury of ordering food, tracking the process, and getting discounts on deliveries.