Huawei announced the launch of Huawei Y9a a year ago. A smartphone that comes with a super camera, supercharger, ample storage and one that catches your breath with its sleek design.

A year after, Here are four reasons why you should get the Huawei Y9a now!

64MP Quad Camera: Capture everything

If you love taking photos and recording videos, the HUAWEI Y9a will surely please you.

This SuperCamera smartphone comes with a 64MP Quad Camera that consists of a 64MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens.

These four cameras seamlessly work together to provide you with an excellent photography experience. For instance, the 64MP Main Camera shines in indoor/outdoor settings in addition to low light and bright light surroundings.

The Ultra Wide Angle Lens offers a wider field of view.

Whether you are looking to snap natural landscapes or a simple group photo, the HUAWEI Y9a captures more, with an angle up to 120 0, not just photos; you can also record Ultra Wide Angle videos.

The 2MP Depth Lens works in conjunction with the Main Camera to blur the background, creating a layering shallow depth-of-field effect to highlight subjects.

This lens can help you capture objects with tiny details such as flower buds, beads, etc.

You do not have to worry about shooting at night either, because the HUAWEI Y9a supports AIS Night Mode 2.0, which in return drastically enhances the quality of photos captured at night or in dark surroundings.

We all know how selfies have become an integral part of our videos and photos; hence, Huawei made sure to equip the HUAWEI Y9a with a stellar 16MP Pop-up selfie camera, which can capture a livelier side of yourself.

The selfie camera features AI beauty 5.1, which tailors to your appearance according to your age and gender for perfect selfies under a high-resolution lens.

Regardless of where and when this selfie camera will always provide you with high quality.

The 64MP Quad Camera supports Anti-shake video technology.

What does it do? It has become the new norm for people to record and share short videos. Not only that, vlogging has become more and more popular, Anti-shake video stabilises recording when filming.

Therefore, if you are recording a video of your running pet, rest assured the outcome would be clear, undistorted and stable.

Never run out of power

Video calls, online streaming, playing high-intensity games can all have a toll on the battery’s life.

You do not have to worry HUAWEI Y9a has a massive 4200 mAh battery that can last for a long time even when intensely used.

In addition, the phone comes with a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge for super-swift charging which literally charges the battery from 0-70 percent in just 30 minutes only! Aside from the large battery and fast charging, Huawei Y9a comes with a unique AI power-saving 7.0 technology for smart power optimization.

Thanks to the flagship-level large battery, safe and reliable fast charge solution, and AI power-saving technology, the HUAWEI Y9a’s battery life truly stands out, providing you with an enhanced user experience.

Store all the media you want

All those videos, photos, games, and apps you are going to download, run and store need space, right?

The HUAWEI Y9a provides you with ample of it. The phone comes with 8GB RAM for smooth processing in addition to a large 128GB storage, which is sufficient for all your memories and entertainment.

A confluence of artistry

All right, a smartphone with a SuperCamera, SuperCharge, Large battery and ample storage is great. Nevertheless, what makes it even better is if the looks are there to complement these powerful features, right?

The HUAWEI Y9a comes with a 6.63-inch Ultra FullView display which delivers an immersive viewing experience, whether you are watching your favourite show or talking to you bestie via a video call, this large display shows it all.

On the side of the HUAWEI Y9a, you will notice the two-in-one fingerprint reader and power button.

With 85% improved sensitivity, it takes 0.35s only to unlock the phone.

The HUAWEI Y9a adopts the classic Halo Ring design from the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 Series.

Inspired by four-point principle headlights, the sleek square camera arrangement is surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process.

You are also going to enjoy staring at the HUAWEI Y9a because it features a 3D Design that closely resembles the feeling of a 5.5-inch smartphone.

Catching light from all angles, the back cover is mesmerising to look at and comes in three colourways of Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink.

HUAWEI Y9a runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10.

The user interface comes with a bunch of innovative features such as an upgraded Game assistant, which provides you with an enhanced gaming experience.

In addition to smart gestures like knuckle screenshots, Multi-window split screen, puzzle templates, an innovative EBook Mode, which transforms your phone into a virtual book and offers a paper-like reading experience, and many more.

HUAWEI Y9a comes pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery.

So if you are looking for your favourite Apps you can get them on Huawei’s official app marketplace, HUAWEI AppGallery – the third largest app marketplace in the world, HUAWEI AppGallery lets users download a wide selection of global and Local apps, as well as quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader.

You can also choose to download your favourite apps from Petal Search, which is already available for download via AppGallery.

This new search tool offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million apps, a place where you can get all the apps you are looking for!

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI Y9a is available for GHS 1759 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Shops.