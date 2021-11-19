As a fully-owned Ghanaian IT company, CITSYS collaborates with the world’s most trusted technology brands to provide high-quality software products and solutions to secure, support, and scale up similarly home-grown businesses in Ghana and across the subregion.

Since its inception, CITSYS has leveraged opportunities to create innovative disruption in the IT sector, factoring in a keen awareness of customers’ need for dependable IT services delivered in record time towards maximizing productivity and profit growth.

At the core of CITSYS’ corporate mission is a commitment to consistently provide reliable, transparent, innovative, and trustworthy IT solutions to enable clients to grow their businesses.

Whether for home, small businesses, enterprises, or cloud services, CITSYS solutions and services directly benefit over 40,000 computer users, with ESET Endpoint Security, Microsoft 365, Azure, Mimecast, and Darktrace – among others – is widely used.

The company’s vast experience within the sector has been honed through its years of supporting businesses, with a staff strength of 5 to over 6,000, with enterprise security solutions and IT support.

CITISYS has worked with over 120 businesses in sectors including finance, health, education, media, NGO, retail, as well as government institutions.

Support services include managed IT support services, retail managed support, backup, design, implementation, and testing.

From acquiring computers (Hardware) and setting them up to work together (IT Networking), to protecting the network from cyber threats (Enterprise Security Solutions), while keeping the system powered and running (Power Solutions), CITSYS takes care of your IT needs, so clients can focus on other crucial areas of their business.

Depending on one’s goals and budget, CITSYS can be a part of your in-house IT team or a full-fledged IT department, with its team of specialists on-call and on-time, ensuring that managed IT customers receive a comprehensive, easily scalable product that works effectively at all levels.