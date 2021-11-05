Comsys Ghana, a fully Ghanaian owned Telecom and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Solution Company, swept three awards at the recently held 11th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA 2021).

They were adjudged the Internet Service Provider of the Year, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year and Metro Fibre Infrastructure Company of the Year in recognition of the organisation’s provision of bespoke ICT services to corporate Ghana.

These were announced during the glittering gala night that honoured leading organisations and professionals driving digital innovations and technology disruptions across verticals in a rapidly-evolving sector.

The judges lauded Comsys for building reliable networks across Ghana and continuously leading the industry as the reliable network provider.

Comsys has remained unbeatable within the enterprise solutions ecosystem since 2013. Having won the GITTA Enterprise Solutions Provider award for almost a decade. These recent wins add to the list of awards received in the last nine years. In 2017, they added a feather to their cap with the Internet Service Provider award and have maintained it to date. While in 2020, during the 10th Edition of GITTA, they scooped the enviable accolade: ICT Hall of Fame Award,” for the decade.

Mr. Jonathan Lamptey, CEO for Comsys Ghana, commenting on the awards said “We are extremely delighted to win these awards, which is as a result of hard work and unwavering dedication displayed by our staff, coupled with the untiring support that we have enjoyed from our valued clients. We will not be resting on our laurels but continue to deliver consistent and reliable services to our clientele, ensuring business growth and economic development Ghana’s digital space”.

“We are glad to have a platform such as GITTA that is raising the benchmark of excellence in Technology and shining a spotlight on organisations championing digital penetration across Africa.”

He concluded that Comsys Ghana Limited is a fully-owned Ghanaian Telecom and ICT Solution Company. Registered under the Companies Act in Ghana with registration number 80,950 with Head office in Accra, the company has a nationwide presence through reliable microwave, VSAT and Fibre networks for delivering its services and solutions.

Our company has been ISO certified since 2011 by the British Standard Institute (BSI) and we have maintained all certifications to date for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000.

Comsys is positioned to offer the best world-class telecoms connectivity & ICT solutions to businesses in Africa.

“We believe that every organisation must have a dependable and reliable network, related services to connect anything anywhere all the time.”