The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, says zonal consultants and contractors are finalizing mobilization activities for the Agenda 111 health projects to commence.

In August 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod in the Ashanti Region to signal the beginning of hospital projects across the country.

Answering questions from the Member of Parliament for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr. Sebastian Sandaare, the Minister for Health indicated that he will inform the House subsequently about when the projects across the country including the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa Hospital will start.

“Work on the projects will start shortly, but the exact date when the project will start in Daffiama, I cannot say because I do not know the challenges that the contractors will face. The contractors are now mobilizing with the consultants to get themselves ready to [go to the various] sites. That is why I am unable to tell exactly when they will put mortar and brick on the ground.”

“But I am very sure, it will come up very soon. The project duration for all these district hospitals is supposed to be 18 months and in fact, if I am unable to tell you the commencement date, I will not be able to tell you the exact date of completion as well,” he said.

The project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration, the realization of which will ensure that 101 outstanding districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.

There will also be the construction of two new psychiatric hospitals for the Middle Belt and Northern Belt, respectively, and the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region.

So far, sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, with over 200 contractors expected to work on the grounds.

It is programmed to take 18 months to complete from the commencement of each unit, with a funding of $100 million from the government through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.