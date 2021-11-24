The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the immediate release of Comedian, Funny Face’s mobile phone to him.

Known in private life as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, the comedian told His Worship, Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour’s Court that he was in a contract with Lantan Soya Milk which required him to consistently promote their products on his social media platforms and that he needed his phone to sufficiently execute the terms of that contract.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, who opposed the request, told the Court that investigations were still ongoing and that the phone was material in that regard.

The Court was however persuaded by the request of the troubled comedian and ordered the immediate release of the phone.

ASEDA Album Soon

The otherwise fun-to-watch comedian has also disclosed to the Kaneshie District Court in Accra that he is about to release an Album.

Titled Aseda, the music Album will not only be refreshing to listen to but will also tell the story of his struggles.

He says the music will also benefit society at large.

Funny Face is facing a charge of threat to life and is on a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. His plea to the charge is however yet to be taken.

His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour adjourned the case to January 4, 2022.