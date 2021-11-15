The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says the National Democratic Congress’ repeated claims that the 2020 elections were rigged is just an attempt to mislead their supporters into believing that their flagbearer, John Mahama performed better than he actually did in the 2020 elections.

The AG said that the NDC’s continued insistence without proof that the 2020 general elections were not credible is just a desperate attempt to take the spotlight off the abysmal performance of their candidate.

He further stated that it was baffling as to why the party would take up its allegations to the police after it failed to prove its case at the Supreme Court during the election petition hearing.

The Attorney-General was speaking at the Commonwealth Election Professionals Initiative Africa Region Training Program in Accra on Monday, November 15, 2021, where he also commended the Electoral Commission for conducting credible and fair elections in the midst of the pandemic.

“Where that [claim] emanated from, I don’t know. What is even more surprising is the forum at which they made the allegation. They had the opportunity of filling such a claim at the Supreme Court, and they couldn’t even prove it. They couldn’t even tell the number of votes they obtained. I think it shows the total confusion that they are living under and in my view, it is just an attempt to unnecessarily deceive their supporters to think that Mahama performed any better, he did not,” he said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has recently petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to probe the alleged illegal printing of excess presidential ballot papers in the 2020 general elections.

The party has also insisted that there was over voting in the 2020 elections.

The party said its petition was occasioned by the fact that there had not been any update on investigations on electoral malpractices and violence that characterized the election and voter registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission recently urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was over-voting in the 2020 general elections.

A Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, disputed the claim and appealed to the police to immediately investigate it.