The death toll in the accident that occurred on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region on Monday, November 1, 2021, has risen to 20 after three more persons were confirmed dead.

According to the police, 17 persons died on the spot while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injury after a sprinter bus, heading towards the northern part of the country, collided with an articulated truck from the opposite direction.

The Offinso Divisional MTTD Commander, DSP Edmund Nyamekye in a Citi News interview said “unfortunately we lost three more victims. The driver of the sprinter bus as we are well aware died on the spot. The driver of the articulated truck however was severely injured, per my checks this morning, he has been transferred from the St. Patrick’s Hospital in Offinso to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

Over 1,000 persons are estimated to have lost their lives through road accidents in 2021.

Provisional data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) recently, revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year 2021 rose by 16.37% compared to the same period last year.

It increased from 1,827 between January and September 2020, to 2,126 in the first nine months of this year.

The data shows that 1,751 males made up of 193 below the age of 18 and 1,558 who are 18 years and above were killed.

Similarly, 375 females comprising 100 who are 18 years and below as well as 275 aged 18 years and above also died from crashes,