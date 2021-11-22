The Prime Minister of Denmark, Ms. Mette Frederiksen, will be visiting Ghana from November 24-25, 2021.

This visit is on the occasion of the 60-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Ghana.

Ghana is an important partner in West Africa and the broader region, especially concerning peace and security, including maritime security, economic growth and trade.

The opposition leader from the Liberal Party of Denmark, Mr. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, will join the delegation.

In Ghana, the Prime Minister will be received by H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will visit the frigate Esbern Snare, which has been deployed to the Gulf of Guinea until April 2022.

The Danish contribution has the aim of improving maritime security and deterring piracy in the area, where 30-40 Danish-operated ships are present on a daily basis.

The Prime Minister will also meet with Danish companies, Ghanaian CSOs and explore the extensive water cooperation between Denmark and Ghana.

She will visit Tema to hear about the city cooperation between Tema and Aarhus in Denmark, Danish COVID-19 response for UNICEF activities to improve water and sanitation, and the commercial activities in

the water sector.

The Prime Minister will also visit Tema Port, a joint venture by Danish APM Terminals, Bolloré and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says: ”I look very much forward to visiting the Danish contribution to the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Denmark is one of the primary seafaring nations in the world, and as such we have a special interest in protecting the global maritime trade. That is the reason why Denmark has once again taken the lead in the fight against piracy to protect freedom at sea and the safety of our seafaring people. At the same time, the visit is an important marking of the strong relationship between Ghana and Denmark. After decades of development aid, our partnership is now developing in new directions.”