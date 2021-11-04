Ghana’s first pre-portioned Meal Company; Dishrack has announced a partnership with telecommunications giant, MTN’s youth-oriented sub-brand, MTN Pulse, dubbed ‘Taste The Pulse’.

The campaign encourages the culture of cooking, projecting cooking as a fun and exciting experience, as Dishrack believes “Everyone can be a chef”.

The campaign kicks off on 3rd November to 14th November 2021 with a call for nominations to find 3 chefs, who will then go on to create a signature recipe each, which will then be outdoored to the public.

Dishrack’s partnership with MTN for ‘Taste the Pulse’ campaign reinforces the culinary brand’s objective of providing pre-portioned fresh ingredients for healthy meals prepared in under 20 minutes.

MTN Pulse has always pushed for the youth to be more themselves and do more of what they love, through personalized product offers and partnerships, under their “Just Be” strapline.

Dishrack, a culinary experience brand, burst onto the scene a year ago offering a new way for people to connect, over a common factor: good food. The meal-kit brand offers up to 8 carefully selected and curated meal boxes, with each box freshly packaged as ordered. Each Dishrack box comes with all the key ingredients needed to make the meal from scratch.

Through this strategic campaign, “Taste The Pulse”, MTN Pulse customers will get to unveil and taste 3 new meal boxes.