The Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded into police custody, the bus driver who is accused of causing an accident at Akumadan, in which six persons were burnt to death on Tuesday.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 19th November, 2021.

The driver absconded shortly after the incident, but he subsequently turned himself in and was detained.

According to the prosecutors, their preliminary investigations show that the suspect ignored warning signs from passengers and the police at a checkpoint, before the accident occurred.

He has thus been provisionally charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Gyasi-Agyemang spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings.