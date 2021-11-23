Renowned economist, Investment Banker and global business strategist, Dr. Sam Ankrah is set to deliver an address on Ghana’s economy on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The address by Dr Ankrah, who is also the president of the African Investment Group (AIG), is expected to delve into critical economic areas including measures for stabilising the economy, revenue mobilization and maximization, as well as growth.

The lecture, which is being held under the auspices of the Institute of Chartered Economists, will be on the theme “Restoring Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and revitalization: The word becoming flesh”.

Other renowned speakers will also address the conference.

The address is coming on the back of the current state of the economy and the continuous miss and hit state of Ghana’s economy since independence.

About the main Speaker:

Dr. Ankrah is an Investment Banker, a global business strategist and Development Economist.

He has more than 20 years of successful experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operations leadership in uniquely challenging situations. He has repeatedly produced sustained revenue and EBITA growth in dynamic and changing markets.

Dr. Ankrah has proven track record in management, finance and Economics, investment banking, factoring, and forfeiting oil and gas, private pension management, and international trade.

He was educated in the United Kingdom with a degree in Statistics and Management from the University of London, an MBA (Finance & Management) and a Leadership Advantage Program Certificate from the Cranfield School of Management (UK), an MSc. in Economics, Social Science and PhD in Philosophy and Social Science all from the Pan-American University of Science and Medicines.

Also, Dr. Ankrah has completed and obtained an M.Sc. in Economics and PhD in Finance from Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica.

He acted as the local representative and investment advisor for various multinational corporations, including SICPA Switzerland and TATA Energy.

Dr Ankrah is certified by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) now Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He has been speaking and promoting investment opportunities in Africa, educating, and encouraging the youth to venture into entrepreneurship at various platforms including UN sub-committees.

He was awarded several awards, including a special achievement award from the prestigious GUBA awards.

He has written several academic and non-academic papers in various daily news outlets within the continent.

He is a fellow at the Institute of Chartered Economist Ghana.

Dr. Ankrah Co-founded the NAM Fund, a social impact fund for Africa, which is established to contribute and align its investments towards upward mobility across the African Landscape.

Dr. Ankrah is again a director and partner of the following Switzerland-based investment firms, Kaitan Capital and Rampartners Switzerland.

He is also the Board Chairman of Ngoya Etix DC Ghana Limited now Onix DC, the first-tier IV data centre in Sub Sahara Africa.

He has subsequently been voted among the top 50 personalities in the continent for their innovation, creativity in driving investment towards the Digital Technology Industry.