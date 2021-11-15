Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah, has taken a giant step towards addressing poor road networks in communities within his constituency.

The MP secured an Asphaltic plant through a partnership between the Ejisu club 100 and So Good contractors.

He admitted the challenges Ghanaians and his constituents were faced with as they grapple with the poor road network in their daily activities.

Roads in communities within the Ejisu constituency like Achiase, Akokoamong, Ekyem, and other areas are bumpy, dusty, and muddy whenever there is a downpour, and road users usually find it difficult commuting.

Mr. Ampontuah Kumah, who took to his Facebook page to make the announcement said, “when it comes to road construction, we are faced with the following challenges nationally; it is centrally controlled, poor supervision, poor quality of work, and lack of maintenance. I sincerely believe we can reduce the cost of construction of community roads to achieve quality long-lasting roads if we can decentralize the construction of roads to the Municipal and District levels, while the central government handles the major highways. Ejisu club 100 in partnership with So Good contractors has secured a new asphaltic plant to help address community roads in Ejisu in a more sustainable manner.”

He further explained that the project is being carried out in partnership with the Engineering Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), as well as the Building and Roads Research Institute (BRRI) under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of Ghana, located at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality.