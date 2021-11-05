The Board of Directors of the Engineering Council of Ghana has indicated that public buildings found to be weak during structural integrity tests will be pulled down.

According to the board, some structures will also be refurbished as part of a structural integrity test of public buildings across the country.

This follows an instruction from the government to the Engineering Council of Ghana to conduct structural integrity tests on all public buildings nationwide to avert calamities during earthquakes.

The team carrying out the test will comprise structural, geological, and geotechnical engineers and other experts in the housing sector.

Speaking to Citi News after the inauguration of the Board, the Chairman of the Board, Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, said the condition of the structure will determine the next line of action.

“The recommendations are varied. Some buildings will have to be pulled down immediately. Some buildings will have to undergo refurbishment where we do retrofit.”

“It is not just a one answer fit all solution that we are looking at. We are going to take them step by step, depending on the building.”

Earlier, Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, inaugurated the nine-member Governing Board of the Engineering Council to provide strategic direction on engineering practice in Ghana.

He charged the Council to ensure the highest standard of engineering practice to protect lives and property.