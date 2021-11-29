Promising young Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has been recognized as one of the trailblazing young African leaders shaping Africa in their various disciplines despite the significant impact of COVID-19 on life and businesses.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong was among five young African leaders and the only nominee from Ghana to have picked up the award on November 25, 2021, on the sidelines of the Young African Leaders Summit 2021, held at the Accra International Conference Centre from 25th to 27th November 2021.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Salt Media, was recognized for the support he rendered to many underprivileged persons in Ghana at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the struggles many businesses including his went through.

With businesses in media, entertainment, transport, real estate, food, and beverages among others in Ghana and abroad, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has won several awards including Forty Under 40 Best Entrepreneur in Food & Beverage, and the People’s Most Favorite Entrepreneur Award in the 2021 edition.

He was also an awardee of the National Communications Awards Emerging Media CEO of the Year 2021.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is also a great philanthropist who takes care of hundreds of students, orphans, aged, and widows each year through the Smart Frimpong Foundation.

The young Ghanaian investor owns and runs the SALT Media Group — owners of SALT 95.9 FM in Agogo in the Ashanti Region, May Day Entertainment, and Saltfmonline.com. He also runs a real estate business, owns KLF Forex Bureau at Spintex in Accra, and an African Restaurant in Chicago, USA.

He also owns the Smart Group of Companies, which has the Smart Hygiene Sanitizer as one of its flagship products.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is the Executive Chairman of Wealthbridge Limited, the owner of the famous Kub’s Original Bofrot Puff Puff where he is the majority shareholder.

Kub’s Original Bofrot Puff Puff also operates a subsidiary in the UK, where it produces to meet the needs of consumers in the UK market.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com after receiving the African Youth Badge Honoré Award, Ohene Kwame Frimpong said the recognition means a lot to him and will spur him onto greater heights.

“Honestly, being the only nominee from Ghana means the whole world to me, literally. It reminds me that even outside Ghana, there are people monitoring what you’re doing, and it gives me more drive to keep on keeping on. So, it’s going to be good for my business and my personality and what I believe in.”

Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been widely praised for his charity works such as taking care of hundreds of students, orphans, aged, and widows annually through his Smart Frimpong Foundation – a foundation established in memory of his late father.

During the 2021 Father’s Day celebration in June, for instance, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was honoured alongside many outstanding fathers in Ghana at the maiden edition of the Ghana Father’s Day Awards and Dinner Night inside the Grand OMANYE HALL of the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Speaking on what motivates him to carry out his charity works which largely earned him the African Youth Badge Honoré Award, Ohene Kwame Frimpong said, “Anything that to do with the charity that I have done is more spiritual. I say spiritual because I never think about giving. I’m directed by my inner spirit to do anything that I want to do in terms of giving, and so sometimes I cannot explain myself why I do the things I do.”

“Not long ago I have had people saying that I am doing the things I do because I want to be an MP, a Minister, and whatever. But then again, these same people dive into my profile and realize that honestly, this is not about me wanting to be a politician which is why I do what I do. In this country, you can be an MP within a certain constituency; and so, when people realize that I do a lot more charity in Accra likewise what I do in the Ashanti Region, then they conclude that this cannot be about political ambitions”.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong however noted that if in the future God in His divine plan places him in a place of higher service politically to be able to help more people with his charity works, he would embrace it.

Having been born and raised in a largely Muslim community of Fadama in Accra, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, a Christian, has been praised for extending his charity works to the Muslim community in Asante Akyem Agogo of the Ashanti Region, where he funded the reconstruction of a whole mosque into a storey-building for Muslims in the area to worship in.

He has also supported several church activities in the past prior to this support to the Muslim community.

Other Awardees

The other four recipients of the prestigious African Youth Badge Honoré Awards 2021 were H.E. Filsan Abdullahi, former Minister of Women, Children & Youth, and Peace Activist, Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Teni Adesanya FIDPM, Executive Chairman, Oxford Holdings PLC, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Yar Telar Deng, Member of Parliament Yirol West Constituency, Republic of South Sudan, and Charlotte Magayi, CEO & Founder, Mukuru Clean Stoves, Republic of Kenya.

More About the African Youth Badge Honoré Awards, 2021

The African Youth Badge Honoré Awards explore how today’s most dynamic young African changemakers are leading a new way forward as the people chart a course towards a post-pandemic world.

The Awards is an initiative of the Young Global Leaders Network an international youth leadership development organization with an active presence in Africa, which organized the Young African Leaders Summit, 2021.

The Young Global Leaders Network is a registered company in the UK, Ghana, South Sudan, Sierra Leone and operates in 12 other African countries.

This is a network of young social and business entrepreneurs, young politicians, young diplomats, young business leaders, innovators, educators, policymakers, young professionals, future leaders, and talented young men and women changing the world with their talents.

The network seeks to be the world’s leading organization that trains, mentors, and prepares young leaders for diplomacy, politics, business leadership, and entrepreneurship.

The committee was responsible for this initiative set for themselves criteria and received nominations from members and management of the organization, as well as the public. Nominees were scrutinized before the awardees were voted for to receive the award.