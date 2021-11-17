Ericsson has announced the launch of a graduate program in Ghana to give young talent world-classlearning and career development opportunities. The Ericsson Ghana Graduate Program is focused on nurturing Ghana’stechnology leaders of tomorrow.

With experts from Ericsson training and supporting young Ghanaian talent, the Ericsson Ghana Graduate Program will provide on-the-job and project-based learning in ICT and advanced technologies to support the country’s goals for innovation.

Graduates who are recruited to the Ericsson Graduate Program will be hired to work and support on four main areas; Network Engineering, Sales Operations Management, Information Technology (IT) Systems Expertise, and Integration Engineering. Additionally, the graduates will gain valuable work experience, skills and knowledge that will assist them in advancing their career including the chance to work on cutting-edge technologies including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Ericsson Ghana Graduate Program is part of Ericsson’s plans in setting #AfricaInMotion in the country and nurturing African talent to unleash the potential and accelerate the development of the continent’s future.

Richard Kweku Arthur, Country Manager of Ericsson Ghanasays: “By maximizing fresh, young skills nurtured at university, the Ericsson Ghana Graduate Program aims to build technology leaders that will take the nation forward in its goals for developing innovative solutions that address socio-economic challenges. Beyond that, the program is part of our plans to accelerate #AfricaInMotion and will enable Ghana’s goals to create a sustainable economic and social future. We are looking forward to cultivating the leaders for a very bright and technological future in the country.”

Young, curious, and innovative graduates will work alongside world-class industry expertise at Ericsson and support the development of projects that are changing the world of communication in Ghana and Africa.

Interested graduates can visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/student-young-professionals to know more about future opportunities Ericsson offers young professionals.