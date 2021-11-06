The family of 15-year-old Larhan Sam’un, a form one male student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, who has been stabbed to death allegedly by a colleague student, is calling on authorities to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

According to the family, information available to them indicates that on Friday, November 5, 2021, Farhan attempted to resolve a scuffle between his mates.

It was in that process that he was stabbed with a knife by one of the students.

The incident has since been reported to the police and they have begun investigations into the matter.

Family members of the deceased say, although the suspect has admitted to committing the act, they want relevant authorities to ensure that all persons involved in the matter are dealt with according to the law.

“There are laws in Ghana that deal with people who have committed a crime like this. So all the family is seeking is for justice to be served. What needs to be done for the suspect to realize that he has committed a crime must be done. Our deceased relative is calm, so we are really saddened by his passing”, Alhaji Abubakar Siddick, an uncle of the deceased and the spokesperson for the family told Citi News.

Meanwhile, headmaster of the school, Dr. Benjamin Kwaku Baah, has assured that the school will collaborate with the police to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that this incident has happened to us. We have reported the case to our bosses. The Police are also investigating, so I want to assure the public that the school will continue to give its support to the investigation into the case so that, there will be justice for all.”