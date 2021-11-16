The first accused person in the alleged fake Mpohor kidnapping case in the Western Region, Stephen Kumi, has been granted bail by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A in the sum of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

Stephen Kumi was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a lady known as Stephanie Kumiwaa.

Together with Connect FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson in Takoradi, they were charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm contrary to the Public Order Act, and False publication of news using an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

Granting the bail, the Presiding Judge, Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu, said he earlier refused his bail to allow the police to complete their investigations and since the police have not said they have not finished their investigation, he has no grounds to hold him on remand.