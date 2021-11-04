The Gbawe Kwatei Family has denied rumours that there has been an imposition of curfew in the area to allow for the final funeral rites of the late Nii Laryea Faamlite II, Chief of Gbawe.

A statement issued by the family secretary, Samuel Nii Afutu Quartey clarified that: “The Gbawe Kwatei family wishes to inform the general public that there is no truth in the rumour circulating that there is a curfew in Gbawe.”

The statement said the family together with all well-wishers are only observing the final funeral rites of the late chief.

“We use this opportunity to once again invite all friends and sympathisers to join us in Gbawe as we mourn and pay our last respects to our beloved late Chief, NiI Laryea Faamlite II.”

Meanwhile, the Gbawe Traditional Council has directed shops and schools within the area to close down for two days as part of preparations for the final funeral rites of the late Gbawe chief.

Except for pharmacy shops, fuel stations, financial institutions, and food vending shops, all shops within the communities in the Gbawe Traditional area are to remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday, 3rd to 4th November 2021.

The Traditional Council had already banned funeral and burial activities with effect from Saturday, October 23, 2021, to Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Nii Laryea Faamlite II died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at age 72.

The late Chief, according to family records, was enstooled in 1994 and ruled for 16 years.