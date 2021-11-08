Goddy CreativeBarn has been adjudged the ‘Best Event Stationery and Designer of the Year’ at the 3rd edition of the 2021 Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) Gala and Awards night held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The award was in recognition of the company’s dedication and commitment to building the events industry, as well as being a highly respected advocate for best practices in the tourism sector.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, CEO of Goddy CreativeBarn, Mrs. Godsgrace Acquah, expressed gratitude to God and the board and leadership of the GEIC, her staff who work behind the scenes, and her clients who continue to patronise her services.

“Goddy CreativeBarn has come a long way. What sets Goddy CreativeBarn apart is our ability to create a seamless integration of your event’s total visual and live experiences. Right from the conceptualization of your invitations to creating a memorable guest experience at your actual celebration with an exceptional day of tabletop stationery, and branded event elements – All under one uniquely comprehensive creative umbrella.”

Godsgrace Acquah took the opportunity to urge the government to keep investing in the events sector to ensure proper standards in all aspects.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on government and all stakeholders involved to constantly support the creative art industry, so we can bring out the best in our industry “.

This year’s Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) organized by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) was on the theme, “Resilience, Rethink, Redefine and Recreate”.

It was a platform created for operators in the event industry to come together and promote a high level of ethics and professionalism within the industry.

The event was filled with so much fun and excitement as guests enjoyed amazing performances from the Mystro Kojo Antwi, Kuame Eugene, Adina, and Camidoh.