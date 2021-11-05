Black Friday is here again and Huawei is offering you amazing offers when you buy any of these Huawei products. Buy a Y5p, Band 6, Freebuds 4i, Nova 7i or a Watch Fit and enjoy instant gifts ranging from Mini Portable fan, Huawei Pen, Humidifier and Gift Box.

This offer is valid till the 14th November 2021

With 5.45-inch HD bezel-less FullView Display, HUAWEI Y5p offers an immersive viewing experience. The compact body is ideal for single-hand operation, allowing you to seize the splendid enjoyment in your hand and discover more wonders wrapped in one wide screen.

Keeping track of your heart rate is one of the best things you can do for your fitness and health as you go by your daily activities. The TruSeen™️ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology on the Huawei Band 6 uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing to accurately monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. Be alerted instantly when your heart rate drops below or rises above safe levels. With just GHS 359 you can still maintain a healthy lifestyle on a budget with Huawei Band 6.

You don’t have to take off your earbuds to let in the ambient sound and communicate with others easily. With Huawei Freebuds 4i, just press the earbud and hold down to switch to Awareness Mode. The sensors in HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i actively detect and reduce ambient noise. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also has remarkable endurance. It can play music for 10 hours continuously on a full charge and also gives you 4 hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge – perfect when you’re in a hurry. For only GHS 429 you can grab yourself a Freebuds 4i.

Going about our daily activities at our various workplaces can be stressful. HUAWEI TruRelax™️ technology and all-day stress tracking algorithm can effectively monitor your stress levels to see if you are feeling tense. Try to follow the suggested guided breathing exercises to release your stress when you are stressed out.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT is also the perfect smartwatch that blends technology with fashion. With just GHS 569 you can match your fashion style whilst keeping fit with this smartwatch.

The world is full of beauty and wonder waiting for you to discover. With 4 rear cameras, HUAWEI nova 7i shoots wider, clearer, and closer than you ever could have imagined. Take cinematic portraits with the bokeh lens, then switch to the macro lens and snap super-detailed nature shots. All while using the same phone. It's like having a professional studio in your pocket. Get the Huawei Nova 7i for GHS 1519. This offer is valid till the 14th November 2021