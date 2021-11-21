Thirty (30) individuals and organizations have been recognized and awarded for their contribution to the growth of the beauty industry in Ghana at the 5th edition of the Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Formerly known as the Ghana Makeup Awards, the GBA, according to its organizers, the new name is intended to encompass all aspects of beauty.

In her address, the CEO of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, urged beauty practitioners to uphold standard practices, which her organization has been spearheading for the past five years through the award scheme. She said her organization is also working with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to formulate an industry code of practice document, which will be used to ensure that practitioners across the country uphold agreed benchmarks to promote professionalism.

According to her, over 1 million Ghanaians are employed in the beauty industry, which indicates that it can be further harnessed to become a major avenue for job creation to help address the problem of youth unemployment.

“Makeup Ghana’s research indicates that the industry is growing and shows promise as a major employer in the coming years. It is these gains that we at Makeup Ghana wish to sustain and consolidate by initiating and sponsoring worthwhile industry projects.”

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Minister of Energy, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, lauded Make up Ghana for spearheading the launch of the first-ever National certificate 1 and 2 curriculum for Make up artistry under the national TVET qualifications framework.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, who was Minister of Education during the period of the introduction of the curriculum in 2020, said the government will continue to partner stakeholders in technical and vocational training to build the capacity of young people to enable them to become successful entrepreneurs.

The Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA) is an annual celebration for the Beauty Industry, aimed at fostering excellence, by rewarding and celebrating pioneers, leading professionals and upcoming talent within the industry, as well as businesses and brands who are contributing to economic growth. In a bid to include other sectors in the beauty space, the following categories were included in this year’s edition; Most Promising Barber, Most Promising Nail Technician, Beauty Brand Ambassador of the Year, Student/Apprentice Of The Year, Best Hair Colourist, Barber of the year, People’s Choice Award, Best Hair Cutting Stylist, Best Salon/Studio, Best Spa and Wellness Centre, and Best Customer Service Experience.