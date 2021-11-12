The Ghana Immigration Service is urging the public to be wary against scammers who claim to offer protocol recruitments.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Immigration Service said persons who have already started the recruitment process should ignore text messages directing them to report to the Immigration Service Academy for training, adding that some fraudsters on social media are directing people to pay sums of money for placement in the Immigration Service.

It said it is yet to publish the final list of persons who have successfully passed the aptitude test stage and scheduled for the next stage of the enlistment process.

“The Ghana Immigration Service congratulates all applicants who qualified and partook in the Aptitude Test stage of the ongoing Enlistment. All such applicants are hereby cautioned that the Service is yet to publish the final list of successful candidates for the next stage… Applicants are therefore to ignore any message directing them to report to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School to begin training, including reports that the Service is issuing admission letters or conducting medical examination. They should be mindful of fraudsters on social media directing them to pay various sums of monies for special protocol placement Into the GIS, and report all such persons to the Police,” it said.

The Immigration Service added that it’s enlistment process is fair and transparent and equal opportunity is given to all applicants without any ‘protocol’ consideration.

“The Service would like to assure applicants and the general public that the recruitment process is fair and transparent, giving equal opportunity to all applicants to be considered for placement into the GIS,” it added.

Thousands of youth last month gathered at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, and the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to undergo selection processes in a bid to get recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The exercise also went on simultaneously at other centres in all regions of the country. The exercise is the second phase of the recruitment process.

The bodies of the applicants were physically screened at this stage in the search of deformities, tattoos, and scars.

Documents of the applicants were also verified and authenticated at this level.