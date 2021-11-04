Several applicants looking to secure jobs in the Ghana Police Service have expressed satisfaction with this year’s recruitment process so far.

During a visit by Citi News to one of the recruitment centers at the Police Depot at Tesano, there was calm and order, as applicants had been provided with chairs under sheds while they await their turn in the ongoing process.

Applicants who are chosen after this screening exercise will undertake an aptitude test.

An applicant from Axim in the Western Region told Citi News, “we were treated well. We were given bottles of water each. I must admit, the process was very smooth.”

“I think other security services should learn from them,” he added.

Another applicant said, “I’m really impressed with the process. I watched what others who applied for the other security services went through. Ours is much better,” another applicant shared.

This is in sharp contrast to the situation at the Ghana Immigration Service on Monday, October 25, 2021, and Tuesday, October 26, 2021, respectively.

There was gridlock in front of the National Fire Academy and Training School stretching beyond its frontage as a result of the number of applicants and their relatives, some of whom trooped to the Academy as early as 3:00 am on Monday.

This followed a similar scene recorded during the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment exercise at the El-Wak and Baba Yara stadia in Accra and Kumasi, respectively.