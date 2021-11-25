The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye has said the government is committed to completing the second phase of the Blekuso Sea Defense project.

According to him, the government will see the full completion of the project to bring some respite to the people of the Volta Region.

He made this known in Parliament on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, while answering an urgent question filed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on the project.

The Minister, after answering the question, took to his Facebook page to make same known to the world.

“I once again appeared before Parliament to respond to an Urgent Question filed by Member of Parliament for Efutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin in respect of the construction of the Blekusu Sea Defense Project, Phase II, in the Volta Region, to protect Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutsinu, and other communities that experience beach erosion and flooding.”

“The government remains committed to the project and has already taken steps to bring relief to the people,” he said in a Facebook post.

Demand for completion of project

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie had demanded urgent attention from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in relation to the completion of the sea defence project in the Volta Region.

Her plea followed devastating tidal waves that destroyed some communities in Keta South, with Salakope as the worst affected.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful wants the government to extend the construction of the 2 km Dansoman sea defence project to other parts along the sea in the area.

According to her, the move will reduce the growing destruction caused by tidal waves at Shiabu, Glefe, and Gbegbeyise.

President Akufo-Addo also cut sod for the commencement of the project by Messrs Bridge Global Consolidated Limited, at a contract sum of GH¢394 million for the sea defence project at Ningo-Prampam.

The project is meant to protect a coastal stretch of five kilometres from tidal waves, beach erosion and flooding.

When completed, it will boost coastal tourism, increase fishing activities, improve sanitation, and provide employment opportunities for the indigenes.