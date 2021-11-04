The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate will commence the administration of the Moderna Vaccines within the region from the 5th of November to the 10th of November 2021.

The vaccines will be deployed to all 29 districts within the Greater Accra Region and will be available in all public health facilities within the period. The vaccine is available for persons 18 years and above who are yet to receive any jab.

Addressing the press, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Charity Sarpong, said with the likelihood of increased activities during the Yuletide, people who are eligible to receive the vaccine should avail themselves to take the jab.

“Starting from Friday, November 5, 2021, through to November 10, 2021, we are beginning to vaccinate those who have not been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.”

She emphasized that all vaccines that have been rolled out since the outbreak of the pandemic have the same levels of efficacy.

She, therefore, urged the public to discard their fears and participate massively in the upcoming exercise.

“We want to give the assurance that every vaccine that has been deployed for Covid-19 has been well researched and has been proved to be very efficient and effective in combating or protecting us against Covid-19. There is no one that has a better advantage over the other, no. They’re all equally effective, so as and when any of the vaccines become available, let us avail ourselves and make sure we take the jab.”