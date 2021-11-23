The Ghana Water Company has taken a number of defaulters who failed to pay their water bills in Cape Coast and Elmina to Court to retrieve their money.

Twenty-eight defaulters have so far been taken to the Cape Coast District Court and Elmina Magistrate Court, respectively, to be prosecuted.

The customers are indebted to the company for between six months and three years.

In Elmina, one person, representing Fairweather Preparatory School appeared before the court and since he couldn’t provide much information, the case was adjourned to the 6th of December where all the nineteen defaulters in KEEA are expected to appear.

In Cape Coast, it was disclosed by one of the defaulters, who owed the company from 2015 to 2017 to the tune of GH¢5,000, that a worker at the water company connived with some tenants of his premises to connect them illegally, and as such been paying monies to the said worker.

The Cape Coast District Court presided over by her worship Mensimah Ackon asked the defendant to furnish the court with detailed information on the next adjourned date, which falls on the 15th of December.

Speaking to the media, the GWCL Communications Manager for Central and Western Region, Nana Yaw Barima Banie, said the action is to ensure swift payment of water bills.

He indicated that “the company does not get any subvention from the government and that it runs its affairs with the internally generated funds, hence, Ghana Water Company suffer when customers default”.

“We have instituted this action against customers who have defaulted. It is an ongoing exercise and as a consumer of water, it is your civic responsibility to take steps to pay for the water you have consumed”.

Lawyer for Ghana Water Company, Isaac Aggrey Fynn, maintained the customers owe the company GH¢305,000.

He stated that “we aim at collecting all arrears that are owed by customers. Since customers refused to pay the bills, the last resort was to take them to court”.