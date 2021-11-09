The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobina Ade Coker, has rejected reports that he is nursing ambitions to seek re-election.

Mr. Ade Coker in a statement stressed that he has not discussed his ambitions with anyone “talk less of having it published in the media.”

“This four-year mandate has not expired. Even though I lead a team of Regional, Constituency and Branch Executives to win 20 out of the 34 seats in the region and over 1.3 million presidential votes, my dream was to provide a leadership that would return the NDC and H.E. John Mahama to power in 2020.

“This did not materialize, as what happened in the last election was witnessed by all. The Party leadership, after the election, have been preoccupied with our reorganization agenda towards recapturing power in 2024,” he added.

He said he will be the last person to declare his intentions for reelection or otherwise “when branch and constituency elections have not been conducted.”

“I have always respected the structures of the Party and have equally stood against persons campaigning for positions instead of helping to strengthen the party at the base first. I urge all party members and supporters to disregard the publication and treat it as a fabrication sponsored by desperadoes to drag me into their anti-Party conduct.”

The NDC Regional Chairman indicated that he will make known his next move after he has achieved his objective of ‘reorganising’ the party.

“At this crucial moment in the life of our Party, every true Party member must be preoccupied with the reorganization agenda and not planting tales in the media.”

“My decision to contest or otherwise should not be the ground on which others would bank their hopes for success or failure. I am a friend of the media and have remained as such. I will always advocate for press freedom. What I will however not countenance is unethical journalism aimed at fulfilling a hatchet job,” he added.

Read the full statement below;

I have become aware of a spurious publication by sharpnewsgh.com that I have confided in close associates of my intention not to seek reelection as Regional Chairman of Greater Accra NDC.

I want to put on record that I have not discussed my ambitions with anybody talk less of having it publish in the media.

Greater Accra NDC delegates gave me a four year mandate at the last Regional Conference to provide sterling leadership that would win majority votes and seats in the region in the 2020 Election.

This four-year mandate has not expired even though I lead a team of Regional, Constituency and Branch Executives to win 20 out of the 34 seats in the region and over 1.3 million presidential votes.

My dream was to provide a leadership that would return the NDC and H.E. John Mahama to power in 2020.

This did not materialize as what happened in the last election was witnessed by all. The Party leadership, after the election, have been preoccupied with our reorganization agenda towards recapturing power in 2024.

As a Regional Chairman interested in building a formidable Party, I would be the last person to declare my intention for either reelection or otherwise when branch and Constituency Elections have not been conducted.

I have always respected the structures of the Party and have equally stood against persons campaigning for positions instead of helping to strengthen the Party at the base first.

I urge all Party members and supporters to disregard the publication and treat it as a fabrication sponsored by desperados to drag me into their anti-Party conduct.

I can assure those eager to know my next move in politics that I will surely make it known after I have assisted in reorganizing the Party.

My decision to contest or otherwise should not be the ground on which others would bank their hopes for success or failure.

I am a friend of the media and have remained as such. I will always advocate for press freedom. What I will however not countenance is unethical journalism aimed at fulfilling a hatchet job.

At this crucial moment in the life of our Party, every true Party member must be preoccupied with the reorganization agenda and not planting tales in the media.

—-

Kobina Ade Coker

Regional Chairman

Greater Accra NDC