The President’s nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been captured in a secretly filmed video demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to some Assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

In a video available to Citi News, the rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly members. In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

He was also caught on camera asking everyone “to be ready to return his money urgently”.

Earlier in the day, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, was seen appealing to members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly to forget the past and vote for the President’s nominee.

The nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, failed to secure the two-thirds majority after he garnered six out of the 26 votes cast in the first attempt.

The nominee was reappointed by the President, but some Assembly members boycotted the first exercise to confirm him on Friday, citing intimidation over the deployment of armed security officers.

Citi TV’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Hafiz Tijani reported that the demeanor of the rejected nominee was that of disappointment and anger at the assembly members, adding that there was a heavy police presence at the place where the confirmation exercise was taking place.

He further went on to explain that upon interrogation with residents, some of them blamed the Member of Parliament of the area of scheming against the confirmation of the President’s MCE nominee.