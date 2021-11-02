The Presiding Member of the Juaboso District Assembly in the Western North Region, Adu Blankson Junior, has challenged the confirmation of Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante as District Chief Executive.

Mr. Asante’s nomination was first rejected on October 5, with 12 out of 23 Assembly members voting against him.

The nominee was thus to be re-nominated for the necessary action by the Assembly.

But the Presiding Member, in his statement of claim, says though he is the sole individual lawfully mandated to convene and preside over all meetings of the Assembly, Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante was clandestinely confirmed without the participation of 11 other members of the Assembly.

He says he was only informed of the development on October 18, and describes it as a slap in the face of the Local Governance Law.

Adu Blankson Junior is praying the Court to declare the confirmation of Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante as Juaboso District Chief Executive as illegal, void, and of no legal effect.